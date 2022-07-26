Michael Ray Ballard 45, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Sunday June 12, 2022 in Pattonsburg, MO. He was born October 18, 1976 in St. Joseph, Missouri. Michael loved to fish with his son in law, laugh with daughter and play with his grandkids. He also enjoyed spending time with some of his family. He is survived by daughter, Paige (Nick) Roberts, Pattonsburg, MO, mother, Norma Jean Ballard, grandchildren, Maverick, Julia, Matthias, and Kimber, sisters, Tiffany (Donald) Eaton, and Crystal Urbina, brothers, Ryan (Brianna) Snyder and Chad Dilley, maternal grandmother, Louise Sutton. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Michael Ballard memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
