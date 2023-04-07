Michael Wayne Ashford
1968-2023
Michael Wayne Ashford, 55, Helena, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023.
He was born January 26, 1968 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Gerald Ashford, Sr. and Karen (Wachter) Ashford.
Michael married Tammy Embrey on July 14, 1989.
He worked in construction for most of his life.
Michael was a huge Denver Broncos fan and was the home-run champion for all softball teams on which he played.
Family was everything to Michael. He loved spending time with his grandbabies and brothers, and everyone knew help was only a phone call away and Michael would be there.
He was preceded in death by his father; siblings, Matt Ashford and Michelle Ashford Keith; and nephew, Shawn Hunter Ashford.
Survivors include Tammy Ashford; daughters, Laci Ashford (Jake) and Mica Ashford (Shawn Turner); grandchildren, Braylee, Maverick, Remi and Saelyr; mother, Karen Cockriel; siblings, Shawn Ashford, Jon Ashford (Brooke), Josh Ashford (Barbie Amos), and Gerald Ashford, Jr.; sister-in-law, Lisa Berry; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.