Michael Wayne Williams 62, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born February 23, 1960 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Deloris Beck & Roger Williams. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1978, and he worked at Prime Tanning for 15 years, then AGP for another 15 years. He was a sports enthusiast, who also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and having a cold beer. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Roger Wayne Williams, and step father, Richard Howard Beck. He is survived by mother, Deloris Beck of St. Joseph, MO., daughters, Brandi Williams and Laura (Brandon) Foster, both of Platte City, MO, a son, Matthew Williams, St. Joseph, MO, four grandchildren, Kadin, Madison Julianna, and Giselle, brother, Terry (Deborah) Williams, Branson, MO., and a sister, Kim (Chuck) Wells, St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life and public live stream beginning at 2:00 PM Monday, June 27, 2022, Chaplain Jim Longe officiating.
