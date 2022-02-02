Michelle Lee (Fletchall) Barnett, 53, of Sheridan, MO passed away on Monday, January 31st, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph, MO surrounded by family. She had made her peace and was welcomed into the arms of Jesus. She left an imprint on the heart of everyone she met. She was one of the few pure and wholesome souls left on this earth. Home was anywhere she was.
She was born on July 28th, 1968 at Saint Francis hospital in Maryville, MO to the late Donald Lee and Yvonne (Lantz) Fletchall.
She was a 1986 graduate of Worth County High School in Grant City, MO.
She had a love for journalism and singing in the school choir.
Michelle was united in marriage to Daniel B. Barnett on August 5th, 2000. The two created a blended home together on a farm just outside of Bedison, MO. They eventually relocated back to Michelle’s hometown of Sheridan where she and Dan reopened the local Sheridan Thriftee store and made it their own.
Michelle enjoyed cooking, planting flowers, gardening, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Family was everything to her. The only thing stronger than her determination was her faith in God.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Sheridan, and later, the First Baptist Church in Maryville, MO. She was also a member of the Rosanna Chapter 262, of the Eastern Star.
Her survivors include her husband Daniel Barnett of the home; Her four children; Drew (Natascha) Steinman of Hopkins, MO, Hilary Steinman of Maryville, MO, Randell (Amanda) Barnett of Oahua, HI, and Ashlyn Barnett of Sheridan, MO.
Two sisters; Debra (Charles) Zook and Kimberly Fletchall both of Maryville, MO. Eight grandchildren; Draedyn Degase, Ava Steinman, Quentin Degase, Bridgett Steinman, Isaiah Steinman, Harper Pritchett, Maddox Pritchett and Adaley Barnett. Two nephews; Chad and Joshua Zook.
It was Michelle’s wish to be cremated and that no services be held.
Donations in her honor are suggested to be sent to the American Cancer Society and the Sheridan United Methodist Church.
Bram Funeral Home in Maryville, MO is in charge of the arrangements.