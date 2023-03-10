Maysville, Missouri
Michelle Lynn (Wierson) Stillfield of Maysville, MO, passed away on March 7, 2023, at the age of 66.
She was born September 14, 1956, in Nevada, IA, to Wesley S. and Beverly (Liggett) Wierson. Active in drama and music, Michelle attended Slater and Cambridge elementary schools in Iowa, and was a 1974 graduate of Ballard High School in Huxley, IA. In 1975, she earned a secretarial skills certificate from Des Moines Area Community College.
On June 16, 1973, Michelle met the love of her life, Kelly Stillfield, on a blind date. They were married October 18, 1975, at Fjeldberg Lutheran Church in Huxley, IA. They lived in Ankeny and Waukee, IA, before moving to Kelly’s hometown of Maysville, MO, in July 1985.
Michelle worked as an insurance clerk for State Farm Claims and Preferred Risk insurance companies in West Des Moines. She was then employed as a data entry operator for Amoco Credit Card Center. During her time in Maysville, MO, she spent nine years as assistant district clerk for the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District. Her last twelve years of employment were for the Independent Farmers Bank as a teller, bookkeeper, and customer service representative.
As an infant, Michelle was baptized at Collins United Methodist Church in Collins, IA. When in 9th grade, she was confirmed at Fjeldberg Lutheran Church in Huxley, IA, remaining a member there until moving to Waukee, IA, where she was a charter member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. After moving to Missouri, she joined the Maysville United Methodist Church where she was a member for several years. At the time of her death she was a professing Christian.
Michelle loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid genealogy enthusiast, embracing her Norwegian, English, Pennsylvania-Dutch, and Irish ancestry. She also enjoyed her time with the DeKalb County Little Theater. Her smile and laugh will be missed.
Michelle is survived by her husband, Kelly, of the home; daughter, Jennifer (Rob) Edwards of Casa Grande, AZ; son, Brian (Sarah) Stillfield of Russellville, MO; grandchildren, Quentin, Ian and Kit Edwards, and Joe and Luke Stillfield; mother, Beverly Wierson of Madrid, IA; brother, John (Penny) Wierson of Ankeny, IA; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Wesley S. Wierson; infant brother, Douglas Wayne Wierson; paternal grandparents, Otis and Angeline (Sheldahl) Wierson; and maternal grandparents, Harley and Edna (Chumbley) Liggett.
A private family service and burial is being held at Turner Family Funeral Home. The family invites the public to join them for a celebration of Michelle’s life from 1-3 p.m. June 17, 2023, at the Independent Farmers Bank community room, 201 W. Main Maysville, MO. 64469. Arrangements are under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home, Maysville, MO. Memorial Contributions: DeKalb County Historical Society or Fjeldberg Lutheran Church. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com