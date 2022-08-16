Mignon Goetz DeShon, 85

Mignon Goetz DeShon, daughter of the late Michael Karl Goetz, Jr. and Nancy Russell Goetz Ryan, wife of Richard N. DeShon and mother of Darcy, Andy and Ridge, passed from this life at her home on Monday, August 8, 2022. She was 85 years old.
Born in St. Joseph, Missouri on October 7, 1936. Mignon attended Noyes Elementary, The Barstow School in Kansas City and Mount Vernon Junior College in Washington D.C. On June 15, 1956, she married Richard Neil (Dick) DeShon.
As descendants of immigrant pioneers, the Goetz family took great interest in St. Joseph’s early history. Mignon’s Uncle Will Goetz helped procure the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion for the St. Joseph Museum and return the Harry George Native American Collection to St. Joseph.
Mignon’s father was instrumental in the restoration of the Pony Express Stables and organization of a museum on that site. After his untimely death in 1960, Mignon and Dick carried on the Goetz Family legacy, providing inspiring leadership and resources necessary for the establishment of the Pony Express National Memorial in 1991, which now covers an entire city block. In 1997, Mignon founded the annual “Pumpkinfest” fundraiser.
Mignon co-chaired the Albrecht-Kemper “Pot of Gold” Auction in 1994, and participated in several fundraising campaigns for Missouri Western State University, and most recently, the St. Joseph Museums. She was a member of the Junior League. For her volunteerism in support of the city’s museums, arts and less fortunate, Mignon was recognized as a “Woman of Excellence” by the YWCA in 2015.
A gracious, relaxed hostess, and a gentle, supportive wife and mother, Mignon shared compassionate advice with anyone who sought it, touching many people throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling with Dick and taking care of their Miniature Schnauzers.
She is survived by Dick, her beloved husband of 66 years; children, Darcy DeShon Carpenter (David) of Nebraska City, NE, Janet Taylor (Michael), St. Joseph, Andy DeShon (Lorrie) of Fort Worth, TX, and Ridge DeShon of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Elyse McBride Mohr (Clint), Max McBride, Blair McBride, Gray Carpenter, Kailee DeShon Smith (Mike), Kyle Taylor, Logan Taylor, Megan DeShon Runge (Ben), Morgan DeShon, Chesney DeShon, Carson DeShon, Samantha DeShon; great grandchildren, Elise, Talia, Sophia, Amelia, Harrison, Thomas and Henry; nieces, nephews, extended Family, friends and Candy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Michael Karl Goetz III.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 19, Ashland United Methodist Church. Entombment Ashland Mausoleum. The Family will gather with friends at 11:00 A.M., prior to the service at the Church. The family suggests memorial gifts to the YWCA, Noyes Home for Children and the Pony Express Museum.