Mike Adkins, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, October 16, 2022 after a 2 year battle with renal cell carcinoma.
He was born May 3, 1952 in St. Joseph to Robert and Margaret (Fleischman) Adkins. He was a 1970 graduate of Lafayette High School.
Mike married his High School sweetheart Sandra “Sandy” Hurst on June 13, 1970. She survives of the home.
He worked at Johnson Controls for 38 years and was a very proud member of Union Local 86116. He also was an honorary member of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE)fraternity of St. Joseph, MO.
Mike enjoyed and participated in many sports. He was a Chiefs, Royals and NHRA fan, enjoyed fishing and loud Rock and Roll.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandy; children, Aj Guinn (Jody), Kim Adkins (Chris); grandchildren, Jacob Guinn (Victoria), Maizy Guinn, Gavin Guinn, Robert Pearson and Vance Beaty.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Susan Vega, Mosaic Cancer Center and Dr. AJ, Mosaic Hospice team, especially Sarah, Lori and Keisha.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to AFL-CIO, Friends of the Animal Shelter or Mosaic Hospice.