Mike Murphy, 68, died July 24, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marcella and Leo Murphy, Jr. and Reba, his wife of 36 years.
Survivors include sisters Kim (Johnny) Wright and Karen Bear, nieces Heather (John) Henderson, Holli (Jeff) Pippin and Ashley Moore, nephew Alex (Elizabeth) Bear, stepsons Charlie and Rodney Etzel, brother (from another mother) John L and many lifelong friends.
Mike was a 1973 graduate of Benton High School. He was a printer by trade in Houston, TX. Upon returning to St. Joseph he worked at Sara Lee.
Private family inurnment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to American Liver Foundation or to Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.