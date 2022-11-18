Mildred Isabel Donahoo, age 98 of Savannah MO, passed away November 9, 2022.
She was born August 12, 1924, (or as she told it, that’s when her mother found her under a gooseberry bush) one of 6 girls and two boys to Tolbert and Rachel Stinnett near Fillmore MO.
She married to Stanley W. Donahoo on December 24th 1942, he proceeded her in death January 22, 1981.
She is survived by her son Stanley Donahoo and wife (Norma) and daughter Mildred (Monica) Burrell.
She was an amazing Grandma to 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 12 great great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 12:30 PM, Tuesday, November 15th at the Heaton~Bowman~Smith Savannah Chapel, A Celebration of Life will follow the service at at 2:00 PM, at the Sisters of St. Francis Mother Pia Center at 908 Francis Way Savannah MO.
In lieu of flowers please make any donations to Mosaic Life Care Foundation, 518 S. Sixth St., St. Joseph, MO 64501.