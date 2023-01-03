Minnie Beemer went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 31, 2022. Minnie was born on October 28, 1931, to Ferdinand and Emma Rose Walter in Centertown, MO.
In 1950 Minnie married Donald Eugene Beemer in Sedalia, MO. They went on to have three children, Judy Beemer, Jeffery Beemer, and Jerry Beemer.
Minnie enjoyed canning garden produce, cooking, and planting flowers buy most of all she loved serving the Lord. She was a devout Christian, she read her Bible and prayed for others everyday. You could often times find Minnie cleaning and cooking while singing her favorite hymns or reading Bible stories to her grandchildren.
Her memory lives on with her three children Judy Beemer of Osborn, MO, Jeffery Beemer of St. Joseph, MO, and Jerry Beemer of St. Joseph, MO; four grandchildren, Nickolaus (Victoria) Beemer of St. Joseph, Christopher (Jordan) Beemer of Olathe, KS, Erica (Tyler) Thomas of Troy, KS, and Casandra (Corbett) Jimenez of Troy, KS; and 10 great-grandchildren, Colton Beemer, Lillie Beemer, Henley Beemer, Laikyn Beemer, Brayden (Aspen) Wiedmer, Mackenna Thomas, Liv Thomas, Tennasen Thomas, Timber Moenkhoff, Oakley Moenkhoff, and Koa Jimenez.
She is preceded in death by her spouse Donald Eugene Beemer, her brothers Emmit Walter, Roy Walter, Paul Walter, Raymond Walter, Lloyd Walter, Norman Walter, Lawrence "Pinky" Walter, Alfred Walter, and Oscar Walter; her sisters Lavene "Judy" Henley, Gladys "Tootie" Palmer, and Irene Walter; and her parents Ferdinand and Emma Rose Walter.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or to the DAV - Disabled American Veterans.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. There will be a short graveside ceremony at Bethel Cemetery following the funeral service.