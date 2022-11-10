Misty Gay Dunning, age 57 was born August 20, 1965, in Oklahoma the daughter of Leo and Janice (Crews) Mathus and passed away November 4, 2022, at her home in rural Maysville, Missouri.
Misty graduated from Del City High School in Del City, Oklahoma. She met John Dunning Jr. and they were untied in marriage on October 27, 1991, at the Tinker Air Force base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
She enjoyed making crafts and paid close attention to detail. Misty instilled in those who knew her the importance of family and God. She was faithful and had a giving spirit; always putting others above herself. She was a very involved wife, mother and grandmother, and would do anything for them as they were the joy of her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Kreelyn Dunning; and father-in-law, John Dunning.
Survivors include her husband, John; nine children, Corey Summers, Nicole Dunning, Danielle (Colton) Allen, Travis Dunning, Naomi Pickney, Sophia Dunning, Michael Dunning, Jennifer Dunning, and Matthew Dunning; brothers, Phillip Beauchamp, Michael Beauchamp, Dennis Beauchamp, and Shawn Williams; 17 grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville with burial immediately following at the Amity Cemetery, Amity, Missouri. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.