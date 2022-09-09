Mitami Rain 51, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born May 21, 1971 in Chuuk, Micronesia, son of Mary and Kotnip Rain. He married Inaria Eim Rain. He was a member and Pastor of the Hallelujah Ministry Micronesia International Church of Saint Joseph. He is survived by his wife, Inaria Eim Rain, daughters, Moria and Morian Rain, sons, I-em Rain, Amigo Seven Jay Rain, and Mickson Rainall of St Joseph, MO, and 9 grandchildren. Funeral services and visitation: 11-7:00 pm Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at 2:00 pm Monday, September 12 at the King Hill Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
