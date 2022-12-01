 Skip to main content
Mona Lou Groce

  • 0

Mona Lou Groce, while surrounded by family, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022 in St. Joseph, MO.

She is survived by sisters Bobbi Salvato of Vancouver, WA., Deby Stillman of St. Joseph, MO, Karen Bozarth (Lee) of Junction City, KS, brother John Hunter (Lorieann) of Maysville, MO, stepsons Raymond Groce of St. Joseph, MO, Keith Groce of Yonkers, NY, and Teddy Groce of St. Joseph, MO, sister-in-law Mae Martinez of St. Joseph, MO, brother-in-law Dan Alberts of Oxford, AL, and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was born May 3, 1950, daughter of Robert E. Hunter, Sr. and Florence I. Hunter.  She married Warren R. Groce on June 12, 1991 in St. Joseph, MO.

She was preceded in death by her father Robert E. Hunter, Sr., mother Florence I. Gilpin Hunter, husband Warren Groce, sister Anne M. Alberts, and brother Robert E. Hunter, Jr.

Mona was an amazing woman with a heart of gold.  She was a devoted Christian and a child of God.

Mona enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, crafting of all sorts for her family and friends.  She was a loving person and devoted to her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.

Per her wishes, Mona was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Memorial service 2:00 PM Friday, December 16, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4715 Frederick Avenue, St. Joseph, MO 64506.  The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

