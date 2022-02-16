 Skip to main content
Nancy A. (Thompson) Yowell, 74

Nancy Thompson Yowell

Nancy A. (Thompson) Yowell, 74, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

On August 4, 1947, she was born in Tazewell, Virginia to George and Julia (Grubb) Thompson.

Nancy enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild, country music and dancing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph David Yowell; 5 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by daughter, Julia Khan (Fawaz); son, John Spick (Susan); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchild; and her younger brother, Floyd A. Thompson.

Cremation under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

