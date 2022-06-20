 Skip to main content
Nancy Ann Peery, 81

  • Updated
  • 0
Nancy Ann Peery

Nancy Ann Peery, 81, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022.

She was born December 3, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Ivan and Ruth (Maddox) Sells.

Nancy married Fred Allen Peery on December 1, 1961. He preceded her in death on June 14, 1996.

She was a longtime member of Culbertson United Methodist Church in Stewartsville, where she was an advocate for disabled children. Nancy was also a member of the Red Hat Society.

Nancy loved people, especially children, often claiming them as her own grandkids. She loved family reunions. A wonderful mother, Nancy touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her parents; son, Gregg Peery; daughter, Nancy A. Peery, Jr.; granddaughter, Sarah Beth McCoy; siblings, Ivan Sells and Mary Jane Blanton.

She is survived by children, George McCoy (Michele), Fonda Bomar (Alva), and Fawn Peery; grandchildren, Kyle McCoy (Heidi), Anna and Allysanne Bomar; great-grandchildren, Maely, Madelyn and Kole McCoy; brother; James E. (Joy) Sells; extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday, Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service. The family suggests memorial donations to the Sarah Beth McCoy Foundation or Mosaic Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

