Nancy Ann Younger, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022.
She was born on March 23, 1954 to Albert “Bud” Neidel and Betty Warner in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Nancy enjoyed spending time at the St. Joe Frontier Casino, cooking and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Warner; siblings Don Neidel, Rhonda Smith, and Ronnie Neidel; and grandson Logan Michael Beems.
Nancy is survived by her father, Bud Neidel (Nancy Kay); Raymond Younger; siblings, Debbie Burns (Chuck), J.R. Neidel (Carla), Linda Neidel and Tammy Fanning; children, Mark B. Beems, Jr. (Cindy), and Raymond Younger, Sr. (Michelle); grandkids, Nichole Beems, Mark R. Beems, Hayley Batye, Karyzma Beems, Raymond Younger, Jr., Jeffery Younger, McKenzie Stolte, Mateo Harr, Natilee Richardson and Chasity Younger; several great grandkids, nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Nancy’s Funeral Fund.