Nancy E. Farmer, 77, formerly of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022.
Nancy was born on July 27, 1944 in Andrew County, Missouri to the late Homer and Florence (Burnham) Sipes. She was a 1961 graduate of Savannah High School.
Mrs. Farmer worked as an LPN, retiring from North Kansas City Hospital.
Nancy married Hershel R. Farmer on February 9, 1973. He survives her of the home.
Additional survivors include sister, Christy Sipes; brothers, David, Dean and Roy Sipes and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brothers, Gilbert, Jack, Ralph and Johnny Sipes; sisters, Carol Sipes, Rebecca Crumbaker and Mary Moyer.
Graveside Service and Interment 3:00 PM Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Savannah Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service 1:00 to 3:00 PM Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to American Diabetes Association.