Nancy (Hopper) Hartell, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022.
She was born June 8, 1950 in Springfield, Missouri, to Herschel and Marion (Benrud) Hopper.
Nancy married Larry D. Hartell on July 25, 1991. He survives of the home.
She was a registered nurse at Mosaic Life Care for 43 years. Her nursing co-workers were like extended family to her.
Always supportive of her children and their endeavors, Nancy’s No. 1 priority was her grandchildren. She truly went above and beyond for them.
Nancy was a longtime member of Grace Calvary Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Fred Hopper.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Larry; children, Dale Wright (Melissa), Corey Wright, Lisa Holden, and Brian Hartell; 13 grandchildren; and brothers, Steven and Tommy Hopper.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Grace Calvary Chapel. Interment Brethren Church Cemetery, Plattsburg, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, Grace Calvary Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the ALS Association, Grace Calvary Chapel, or Brethren Church Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.