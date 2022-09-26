Nancy Lou Pike (Hash), 74, passed away at a local hospital Wednesday, September 21, 2022 with her family by her side.
Nancy was born April 10, 1948, in Springfield, MO to Norma and Jack Hash. Later her mother married Nancy’s step-father, Joseph Bishop. Nancy moved to Saint Joseph as a young woman and met the love of her life, Richard Francis Pike. They were head-over-heels in love and enjoyed their life together for over 50 years.
Nancy is survived by her husband, son and grandchildren; her sister and close friend Patricia (Patty) Ann Langley, sisters Jill Marie Cordray and Jacquelyn Sue Hash; brothers-in-law Quinton Cordray and Terry Pike; sister-in-law Deborah Kerns; nieces Mindy Pike, Hannah Smith, Rachael Kerns and Stephanie Langley; nephews Trenton, Preston and Hunter Cordray, Terry Pike, Craig Langley and Adam Kerns. She was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Eugene Bishop and her parents.
Nancy's family, her son, Aaron Michael Pike, his wife Laura Ann Pike (Phillippe) and her grandchildren Chance Matthew, Justin Michael and Aiden Mitchell were the pride and joy of Nancy's life. The legacy of her kind spirit, compassion and zest for life will live on through them.
Nancy’s bright spirit encouraged her family and friends to persist in the face of many struggles of which they overcame. Nancy was always there to brighten the lives of all and she was adored and loved by all who knew her. She may be gone but she will never be forgotten.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, September 24th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by interment at the Sparta Cemetery near Faucett, MO. No visitation will be held.