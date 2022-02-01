 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Nancy Peery, 50

  • Updated
  • 0
Nancy Peery

Nancy Peery, 50, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022.

She was born October 25, 1971 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Fred and Nancy (Sell) Peery. She graduated from Plattsburg High School.

She worked as a nurse’s aide at several nursing homes.

Nancy enjoyed fishing and not following any rules, including her own. She enjoyed life and always had a smile on her face.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fred; brother, Gregg Peery; and niece, Sarah Beth McCoy.

She is survived by her mother, Nancy Peery, Sr.; siblings, George McCoy (Michele), Fonda Bomar (Alva), and Fawn Peery; nephew, Kyle McCoy (Heidi); nieces, Anna and Allysanne Bomar; extended family and friends; and beloved dog, Beretta.

Memorial Service 2:30 P.M. Saturday, January 29, American Legion Hall in Stewartsville, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you