Nancy Sue (Beattie) Rockwood, 78

After 78 glorious years, Nancy Sue (Beattie) Rockwood found eternal peace on January 16, 2022 after sustaining serious injury from an auto accident on January 3, 2022.
Nancy was born July 11, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO to Zepherin and Dorothy (Langemach) Beattie.
Nancy’s life was as big as her personality. She lived to the fullest and on her terms, always. She was a force who lit up a room with her smile and persistent joy in celebrations. She had an infectious laugh that ended with a curt chuckle that made it almost impossible not to join in and laugh along with her. Nancy loved, and loved deeply, and was greatly loved in return.
On November 28, 1964 Nancy married Danny Lee Dunn of Rosendale, MO. Their family was later blessed with one child, daughter Stacy Louise Dunn. As a family, all enjoyed numerous camping and fishing trips, often with Nancy’s parents. Sunday family dinners were a weekly tradition at either parents’ home as family was always the center of her world. After Stacy was involved in a lawn mowing accident in 1969, Nancy would spend many days and nights alongside her daughter during numerous hospital stays, a loving gesture Stacy graciously repaid during her mother’s final days in ICU. The couple eventually divorced in 1984 with Danny departing this world two years later.
Nancy later married Morris “Rocky” Rockwood on December 15, 1992 outside Branson, MO. When she married Rocky her family grew to ultimately include two more daughters, a son, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Nancy graduated Savannah High School in 1961. While still in High School, she found her passion to gab while waiting tables at Delores’ Cafe in Savannah. When not working, she could be found cruising around with friends in her yellow convertible Buick. She later went to work at Westab/Mead in St. Joseph, MO only to resign after 19 years and began driving a school bus in Savannah. In 1984 Nancy moved to Hollister, MO near Branson where she purchased and operated a small cafe’ known as the “Hob Nob.” It was here where she truly found her passion; cooking and enjoying the company of many good friends she came to cherish.
Nancy was known for her red hair and a booming boisterous voice, if you didn’t know her when you walked in, you weren’t going to forget her when you walked out! She made it a point to make you feel welcome in her presence wherever she was. She and her husband later started an industrial laundry company in Clarksdale, MS before moving to the Nashville area where she returned to the restaurant business as owner/operator of the Lunchbox in the office building of Capitol Records. She and Rocky retired and returned to the Savannah area in 2005. Nancy, could not sit still for long and returned to driving school bus. She developed many friendships and wonderful memories while mentoring FFA and Hillyard’s students, taking great pride when awarded “Honorary FFA Member.”
Nancy mostly enjoyed being around people, often hosting cookouts and dinners for friends and family. Good food was her passion. She made delicious meals and lots of it! At many a meal while looking at the food spread out on Nancy’s table her family would often lovingly ask her what platoon she was expecting for dinner in addition to the immediate family! Everyone was welcome at Nancy’s table.
She enjoyed playing cards, especially 4 point pitch and was known to holler, “high, low, jack and the game!” Throughout her life, she enjoyed country dancing, fishing, and pheasant hunting. But her greatest joy came from her love of her “extended family” including her precious grandchildren, teaching them canning and cooking skills, playing games, and how to identify her favorite gems. Nancy was the most sparkly, fun, caring grandma, and her grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader.
In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her husband Rocky and brother, Danny Beattie.
Nancy is survived by her loving daughter, Stacy (Eddie) Dunn Bollmeyer, Karrie (Jim) Rooley, Kenny Rockwood, Connie (Ken) Kangas, eight grandchildren: Kathy (Joe) Ormont, Michael (Jene’) Rockwood, Rachel (Noah) Johnson, Sara Kangas, Anna Kangas, Sailor, Spinnaker and Marina Rooley, six great-grandchildren, and two nieces, Vicky (Gary) Cox and Kristi Beattie.
She leaves a void in our lives that cannot be filled and a sadness in our hearts, but we will forever cherish the smiles, laughter, and unending love that she shared with us all. She will be missed deeply.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with services beginning at 2:00 p.m. Internment at Savannah Cemetery. Live Streaming services will also be available through the funeral home website.
The family invites you to join them at the American Legion, Savannah, MO following the burial.
The family suggests memorial donations to InterServ of St. Joseph.