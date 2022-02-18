Nathaniel Lewis 61, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born October 2, 1960 in St. Louis, MO, son of Alice and Samuel Lewis. He graduated from Northwest High School. He married Brenda Arnold. He worked as a Janitor. He was a Baptist. Nathaniel was preceded in death by mother, Alice Robinson, father, Samuel Lewis, and sister, Glenda Lewis. Survivors include: wife, Brenda Lewis of Saint Joseph, MO, son, Nathaniel Lewis Jr. of Saint Joseph, MO, daughter, Jasmine Brown of St. Louis, MO, daughter, Kenya Robinson of Saint Joseph, MO, brother, Sam Lewis of TX, brother, Duane Robinson, brother, Ernest Lewis of St. Louis, MO, sister, Shavon Robinson of St. Louis, MO, sister, Tammy Lewis, sister, Corneice Robinson, sister, Jeanette Robinson, 5 grandchildren, Keyouna, Ty`nedra, Aaizayh, Yasmine, and Na`kyia.
Memorial Service: 11:00 am Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial are requested to the Nathaniel Lewis Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.