Nellie Elisebeth (Graham) Edwards, 91

Cameron, Missouri- Nellie Elisebeth (Graham) Edwards passed away January 20, 2022.
She was born September 27, 1930, in Cameron, Missouri to James and Bertha (Hahn) Graham.
She married Donald Louis Edwards, Sr. on June 8, 1947.
Nellie worked at Walmart until retiring.
She was a member of The Community of Christ Church.
Nellie is predeceased by her parents, James and Bertha; husband, Don; siblings, Allene McDonell, A.J. Graham, Glen Graham, David Graham, Willie Graham, and Elsie Dockery.
Survivors: son, Don Jr. (Judy Carol), daughters, Judy Becker and Jackie (Charlie) Barker, all of Cameron; 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great grandchildren, and one on the way; numerous nieces and nephews; 3 sisters in law, Jewel King, Lily Bigley and Karen Graham.
Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Graceland Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.