Niki Joann Zolotas, 63, of Cameron, passed away unexpectedly August 10, 2022. Niki was born August 25, 1958 to Nicholas and Joan Ann (McLaughlin) Zolotas in Torrance, CA.
Niki worked as an administrative assistant for Big Dogs sportswear. She was a member of Church of the Nazarene, Cameron, and Dream Catchers. She enjoyed the Cameron Library.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John “Jack” Turner.
Niki is survived by sister, Crissa DuCharme, Cameron and brother Mathew Turner, Redondo Beach, CA.
Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM, August 27, 2022, at Church of the Nazarene, Cameron, MO.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Niki’s memorial fund to be distributed to her favorite charities. Please make checks to Crissa DuCharme.