Norma Katherine Pepper 90, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at her home in St. Joseph, MO. She was born October 25, 1932 in Cameron, MO, daughter of the late Davida and Vern Adams. She graduated from Weston High School class of 1950, and married William Pepper on January 9, 1954. She enjoyed playing cards, bridge, and pitch, and enjoyed knitting and crochet. She was a member of the Agency Christian Church. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, half brother, Donald Roberts, and half sister, Mary Troth. Survivors include: husband, William Jewell Pepper of the home, daughter, Annette (Mike) Perry, St. Joseph, MO, son, Bill (Maggie) Pepper, Kansas City, MO, grandsons, Adam Perry, and Maxwell Pepper, 4 great grandchildren, and a brother, Jerry Adams, Weston, MO.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, December 16, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jim Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6- 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mt. Bethel Cemetery, Weston, MO. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Hospice.