Norma Kay (Dudley) Wood, 80

Norma Kay (Dudley) Wood of Savannah passed away at her home on April 6, 2022.
Norma was born January 3, 1942, to the late Raymond O. Dudley and Opal L. (Brosious) Dudley. She married G. Frederick Wood on October 22, 1966. To this union two children were born: Heather Puckett (Mike) of Savannah and Daniel Wood (Monica) of Littleton, CO.
Norma was a graduate of South Nodaway High School and attended college in New Mexico. She chose being a flight attendant early in her career and worked for Ozark and United Airlines. Later she enjoyed selling jewelry at Montgomery Wards and handbags at Dillards. Following retirement she enjoyed volunteering at the Andrew County Food Pantry.
Norma was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one sister, Donna Frances.
Family and grandchildren were important to Norma. Survivors are her daughter and son and their families; grandchildren Aaron, Peyton, Parker, and Juliette; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Celebration of Life and Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may go to the Andrew County Food Pantry.