Norman A. (Alex) Smiley, 87, of Agency Missouri passed away on Tuesday March 8, 2022 at his home.
Alex was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on April 21, 1934. He graduated from Benton High School in St. Joseph.
Alex was a member of the Agency Methodist Church. He worked at Mead Products as a Supervisor for 43 years, retiring in 1998.
Alex married his wife of 60 years, Mary E. Wertin on August 5, 1954. After her passing in 2015 he married Judy Paden on February 13, 2016. She survives of the home.
Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Erma Dorthea Smiley; sister Virginia Naomi Schmitt and nephew Jeffry Schmitt.
Alex is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters Barbara Woyski (George), Agency; Susanne Pollard (Craig), St. Joseph; sons Stephen Smiley (Lorrie), Agency; Michael Smiley (Lee), St. Joseph, Darrell Smiley Bellingham, Washington; nephew David Schmitt; stepson Rodney Paden (Sandy); stepdaughters, Rhonda Paden and Helen Jo Paden; 12 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 13 step great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday April 2, 2022 at 10:00am, Agency Cemetery. Rev. Jim Barnett Officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Freudenthal Hospice or Agency Methodist Church.