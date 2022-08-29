Norman L. Barnett
1928-2022
Norman L. Barnett, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022.
He was born June 9, 1928 in Muscotah, Kansas to Samuel and Margaret (Thomas) Barnett.
Norman married Nancy E. Marshall on October 1, 1971. They shared nearly 51 years of marriage.
As a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, he spent many hours doing work for the church – everything from mowing to inside repairs – while on the House & Grounds Committee. Norman also liked to mow at home and keep his yard neat.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Philip Barnett; sisters, Beatrice Ray, Onita Brooks, and Helen Abramson; first wife, Mildred (Neubauer) Barnett, and their children, Linda, Gary, David and James.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Marshall) Barnett; stepson, Mark R. Kasselhut of Henderson, NV; brother, Howard (Crystelle) Barnett of Holton, KS; sister-in-law, Kay Barnett of Rushville, MO; step-grandson, Brian (Caroline) Moravek of Grand Junction, CO; step-great-grandson, Andrew Moravek of Grand Junction; nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are requested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.