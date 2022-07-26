Opal Marie (Clark) Kepner, 90. Savannah, Missouri, went to her heavenly home on July 17, 2022.
Opal, or “Opie” to her friends, was born to Beze and Sylvia Clark on August 29, 1931, in Onawa, Iowa. She married Kenneth E. Kepner on September 20, 1946, in Iowa.
Preceding Opal in death were her husband, Kenneth E. Kepner; 2 sons, Kenneth L. Kepner and Michial D. Kepner; one granddaughter, and four great grandchildren.
Opal is survived by her three daughters Patsy A Goodpasture (Leland), Linda M. Sport (Terry), and Sandra K. (Sam) Wisneski; one son, Dennis R. (Sheila) Kepner; one daughter-in-law, Trudi Kepner;19 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren and one in the bun.
Opal was a member of the Corner Stone Church of St. Joseph for 22 years. “Opie” will be remembered as being happiest at making others smile at her silly antics.
The family thanks ANEW Health Care & Rehabilitation and Freudenthal Hospice for their loving care.
Memorials to Freudenthal Hospice or donor’s choice.