Opal May Polsgrove, 94, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville. She was born May 6, 1928 in St. Joseph, daughter of Perna and Harvey Shaw. She married Roscoe "Jack" Polsgrove on September 29, 1945. She worked at Armour & Co. Opal was a fun loving, generous and kind lady, full of life. She loved spending time with her family, dancing, and camping and fishing with her late husband. She also enjoyed cooking and crafting. Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe "Jack" L. Polsgrove, her parents, brother, Harvey Shaw, sisters, Betty Bennett, Maxine McLaughlin, and Marguart Cowart. Survivors include: daughters, Jacqueline (Jay) Roberts of Harrisonville and Twila (Dave) Howery of St Joseph, son, Rick (Donna) Polsgrove of Savannah, MO, 9 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, June 24, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend John Welch officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Fillmore Cemetery. Memorials are requested to InterServ.