Orlis E. Smith, 78, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born February 16, 1944 in Waterloo, IA, son of Martha and Jess Smith. He graduated from West High School. Orlis served in the US Army National Guard. He was an entrepreneur, most notably owning his car lot. He was a man of many interests, including attending stock car races, fishing, fireworks, cherry limeades, chicken, cars, shopping, women, thrift stores, and giving people a hard time. Orlis was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: cousins, Teresa Bohnam Johnson (Jason), John Bohnam, and Larry Singer, all of St. Joseph, and extended cousins, Austin and Miles Johnson.
