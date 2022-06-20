Pamela Jean Anderson, 65, Oregon, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
She was born May 17, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ronald and Betty (Reed) Smith.
Pamela married Stanley D. Anderson on July 11, 1975. He survives of the home.
She worked at Sherwood Medical and retired from Fern Thatcher.
Pamela enjoyed living out in the country and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Smith; son, Shon Anderson; and sister, Ann Anderson.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Stanley; son, Derek Anderson (Janessa Lafollette); grandchildren, Baylee and Beau Anderson; mother, Betty Smith; sister, Nancy Frakes (Floyd); and brothers, Dennis Smith (Barb) and Dale Smith.
Farewell Service 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.