Pamela JoAnn Guyer, 68, of St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at her home. She was born August 11, 1953 in St. Joseph, daughter of Laura and Clifford Guyer. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1971 and later that year, she married Roy Johnson Jr.. She attended the former Hyde Park Four Square Church. Pamela had worked at Sara Lee, St. Joseph Frontier Casino and later several area hotels. She loved playing Bingo, crocheting and enjoyed cooking, especially making large family dinners. Pam had a heart of gold and would help anyone she could, her home was always open to someone in need. She will be missed by everyone who loved her. Pamela was preceded in death her parents, husband, Roy Johnson Jr., son, Bryan Johnson, siblings, Steven Guyer, Kathy Merrick and Patti Hart. Survivors include, daughter, Adelpha Kretzer, son, Shane Johnson, brothers, Gary (Mary) and Charles Jr. (Mafalda) Guyer, sisters, Janet (Scott) Traster, Charlene Meinert, and LaDonna Cook (Dennis Brown), her grandchildren which she helped raise, Courtney and Joseph Martin, Alicia and Sherman Davis, John, Tabitha and Blake Kretzer, great-grandchildren, Andee and Ayden Kretzer, many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews, all who loved her. Rest in peace, dear Angel
Pamela has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. Krista Toledo, officiating. Memorials are requested to the Pamela Guyer Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.