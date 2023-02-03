Pat Babb
1936-2023
Pat Babb, 86, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023.
She was born March 7, 1936 in St. Joseph to Lewis and Wilda (Cook) Sanders. She was a 1953 graduate of Lafayette High School and still kept in touch with members of her class.
Pat married James E. Babb on October 8, 1960. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2001.
She was a bookkeeper at Miller Chevrolet for eight years, then at Werner Shoes for 25 years.
Pat was a 60-plus year member of First Baptist Church in St. Joseph.
Pat loved spending time with family, especially at family dinners.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, James; her parents; brother, William Sanders; and grandson, Blake Cruse.
Survivors include sons, William J. Babb (Brenda), Scott Babb (Trina), and Mark Babb (Leandra); grandchildren, Randi Babb, Eric Babb, Chris Babb (Whitney), Tyler Cruse, Tim Babb, Josh Babb, Charleigh Votaw, and Jay Smith; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Derrick, Charlie, Jaxon, Grayson, Savannah and Susan; sister-in-law, Dollene Sanders; and a multitude of cousins.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to First Baptist Church in St. Joseph.