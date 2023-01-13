Patricia Jean “Patti” Eiman passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the age of 62 with loved ones at her side. She was diagnosed with melanoma in 2021 which took over her physical body, but it never took her optimistic spirit.
Patti was born on April 10, 1960, to Robert and Jean Myers, the fifth of nine children. Born in Compton, California, and a transplant to Gladstone, she ended up in Savannah, MO which is the town she called home.
Patti graduated from Savannah High School in 1978 and was proud of her career in the real estate title business at First American Title, formerly Hall Abstract, where she made so many friends over the years. She loved to serve others both in business and through volunteer service. She was a member of St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, former President of the Rotary club, a campaign chair for the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, and one of the first women within the Sertoma Club. Patti was known for dancing any time music was playing and doing karaoke with her kids. Patti’s greatest accomplishments, in her mind, were her children and grandchildren.
Patti is preceded in death by her father, Robert Myers; father-in-law, Dale Eiman; mother-in-law, Scharlene Wilmes; sister-in-law, Leanna Myers; brother-in-law, Jeff Eiman; grandchild, Ryder Dunlap.
Survivors include her mother, Jean Myers; husband, Richard Eiman; children, April (Dustin) Beauford, Sara (Casey) Chamberlain, Tyson (Kim) Schank, Jeff (Kaitlin) Eiman; grandchildren, Corbin, Haley, Lily, Abby, Lexi, Emma, Addison, Sage; siblings, Bob (Eva), Steve (Michelle), Rick, Ted (Connie), Tim (Missy), Tom (Mindi), Jennifer (Eric), and Ellen (Grant); sibling-in-laws, Scott (Barbie), Lana (Craig), and Brandon (Mindy), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Grace Calvary Chapel. Interment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:30 to 7:30 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Way of Greater St Joseph in Patti’s name. The family would like to give a special thank you to the amazing nurses and staff of Mosaic Life Care Oncology Unit, the Cancer Center, and Hospice, as they made Patti’s last days very comfortable and personal. They would also like to thank Dr. Gary Doolittle at KU Med Center for his expertise and empathetic care. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.