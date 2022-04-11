Patricia Jean Sybert, 88

"Little Pat" was born March 13, 1934 to James and Elva (Miller) Stull , in Forbes, MO. After completing high school in Oregon, MO she graduated from Hillyard Tech in 1968 as an LPN. She retired from Heartland in 1999. She was a member of East Hills Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Leroy Wohlford and Brice Sybert. Son Steve Sybert , Daughter Kay Sybert, brothers in law Bill Elder, Sam Wohlford, who was killed in Korea. Son in law Robert Kincaid.
She is survived by daughter Donnetta (Roger) Stull St. Joseph, Rhonda (Randy) Fry, Marshall Il, Lori (Robbie) Caw St. Joseph- Karla Kincaid Braymer. Son Russell Wohlford St. Joseph Daughter in law Deborah Sybert, Helena- Sister Barbara Elder, Kansas City and numerous grand children, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Second Harvest, The Food Kitchen or the American Red Cross.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 4th, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel
Funeral will be held the following day, Tuesday, April 5,2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel