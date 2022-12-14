Patricia Mae Bigelow, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at a local health care center. She was born December 31, 1933 in St. Joseph, daughter of Clarice and Norman Schleicher. She graduated from Lafayette High School. On October 10, 1952, she married Donald Bigelow. Following the raising of her children, she worked for OATS as a Bus Driver for 13 years. She enjoyed knitting, having made many afghan blankets for children. Pat was active in her church, St. Paul United Methodist Church, and she volunteered for Children's Rehabilitation Unit and Heartland Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald Bigelow Jr., son, Stanley Bigelow, and brother, Norman "Ronnie" Schleicher. Survivors include: son, Wayne (Jeannie Scott) Bigelow of St. Joseph, daughter, Dawn Bigelow of St Joseph, daughter in law, Susie Bigelow of St Joseph, sister-in-law, Connie Schleicher of St Joseph, grandchildren, Brian, Christina, Nathan, Anthony, Nicholas, Bill, Kelley, Christina, Walter Noah, and Madison, and 30 great-grandchildren.
Ms. Bigelow has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be 6:00 PM Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.