Patricia “Pat” Keeney
1935-2023
Patricia “Pat” Keeney, 87, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Oregon Care Center.
She was born October 8, 1935 in Forest City, Missouri to Everett “Pat” and Alice Boswell. She graduated from Forest City High School.
Pat married Alfred Lee Keeney on March 1, 1954. He preceded her in death on June 6, 2013.
She worked at Gordon Quarries, Marcum Oil, Schmidt Carriage and Keller Construction Asphalt, where she retired as a bookkeeper.
She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star and the National Association of Women in Construction.
Pat enjoyed crocheting afghans, shopping, and dancing with Alfred at the Eagles Lodge.
The family would like to thank the Oregon Care Center for the excellent care they gave our mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Alfred; her parents; brother, Joseph Boswell; and son-in-law, Roger “Buck” Jones.
Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Beasley (David) and Diana Keeney Jones; son, Richard Keeney (Tammy); grandchildren, David Jr., Derrick, Daniel Beasley, Blake Jones, Lauren and Adam Keeney; four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.