Patricia "Pat" Louise Lamar, 90, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 in St. Joseph, MO, health care center. She was born October 8, 1932 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Mildred and Lawrence Duffy. She graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart Catholic high school. Pat worked as a long distance telephone operator for Southwestern Bell in her young adult years. She was the school cook at St. James Catholic School for several years. She enjoyed volunteering as a greeter for the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau. She also volunteered at InterServ in the R.S.V.P. program and as a poll worker for many elections. Pat enjoyed working in her garden, cooking, baking, sewing, handicrafts, and reading. She was a member of St. Joseph Pioneers, the St. James Altar Society, the PTA, and St. James Catholic Church. Patricia and Robert were married May 11, 1957.
Pat was preceded in death by: her husband, Robert "Shorty" Lamar; her parents; brother, Donald Duffy; sisters, Norma Lewis, Marilyn Moore, and Ann Panigot. Survivors include daughters: Nancy Lamar Pease, St. Joseph, MO, and Jennifer Lamar, Shawnee, KS; sons, Bill Lamar, St. Joseph, MO, and Timothy (Susan) Lamar, Roeland Park, KS; granddaughters, Carolyn Pease, and Katie Lamar as well as several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services and public live stream: 6:00 pm Rosary led by Deacon Doug Hemke, Monday, March 20, 2023 at Rupp Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. Inurnment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are requested to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.
