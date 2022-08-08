Patricia “Pat” Schellhorn Hoffelmeyer, 87 of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Pat was born August 24, 1934, in St Joseph, daughter to Francis and Catherine Schellhorn. She graduated from Cathedral Grade School and attended the Convent of Sacred Heart and then Platt Junior College. Pat met the love of her life, Jerry, and they married at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph, September 18, 1954. Pat and Jerry’s Catholic faith was the cornerstone of their family’s life.
Pat took much pleasure in her family and enjoyed having extended family around all the time. She loved hosting all the major holidays and everyone’s anniversary or birthday party. She loved cooking for everyone and the Hoffelmeyer household was a favorite place for all her children’s friends to stop by and eat and visit. Pat was the Cathedral School’s lunch cook for many years and she also cooked for the priest in the rectory and the nuns who lived in the convent. She was a member of the Cathedral Altar Society and for many years led the roast beef dinner fundraiser with her children and family by her side. She loved to cross stitch, build puzzles and watch Notre Dame Football games. But most of all she loved having family and friends at her home. In her later years she loved watching the KC Royals, KC Chiefs games and golf. Grandma Pat was known for her no bake and Halloween Sugar Cookies.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers from Frudenthal Home Health for the excellent care they provided, and a special thanks to her granddaughter, Dr. Corinne Flaska, for all her loving care.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, son Chris, siblings, Frank Jr, Marjorie and Jim Schellhorn, Alice Clare Solberg and Joann Seufert.
Pat is survived by her loving spouse of 67 years, Jerry; her son Paul Hoffelmeyer; daughters, Catherine (Steve) Ridens, Julie (Steve) Pfleiderer, Sara (Jim) Edwards all of St. Joseph; and daughter in-law, Julie Hoffelmeyer, Oak Grove, MO; 11 grandchildren Corinne (Tom) Flaska, Vanessa (Adam) Hoffman, Kevin Ridens, Stephanie Ridens (fiancé Adam Day), Kim (Ryan) Stonecipher, Bryan (Adrienne) Pfleiderer, Nicole Edwards, Jimmy (Cortney) Edwards, Josh (Natalie) Hoffelmeyer, Daniel (Allyson) Hoffelmeyer and Maggie Hoffelmeyer; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory where the family will gather with friends 5:30 to 8:00 P.M. Memorials are requested to St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church or the Msgr Noland Cathedral Endowment Fund.