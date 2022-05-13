Patrick Michael Brandon Caton, 44, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in St. Joseph. He was born October 11, 1977 in St. Joseph, son of Candace and Jeffrey Caton. He graduated from Central High School, class of 1995. Following high school, he served 4 years in the US Marines. Patrick worked in the construction, primarily as a Brick Mason. He enjoyed music and playing the guitar. He also enjoyed story writing. Patrick was preceded in death by father, Jeffrey Caton. Survivors include: mother, Candace Vetsch of St. Joseph, siblings, Ian Caton of St. Joseph, Angela (Adam) Meurer of Little Rock, AR, Riley Caton of St. Joseph, Zachary Caton of St. Joseph, Lillian Wilson of Kansas City, MO, and step-mother, Laura Caton of St. Joseph.
Mr. Caton has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.