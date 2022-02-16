Patrine J. Kennedy, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022.
She was born February 14, 1933 in Barnard, Missouri to Emil and Patrine (Melsepth) Beahler. She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1951, then attended Platte Business School.
Pat married John J. “Jack” Kennedy on March 23, 1953 at St. Patrick Catholic Church Rectory. He preceded her in death on September 21, 2016.
She was an admissions clerk at Methodist Hospital, then later worked at Heartland Health. She retired from Heartland.
Pat was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and was a member of the Altar Society there.
She loved music and square dancing, and was an avid card player. She enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls. Pat loved family gatherings and liked to bake. The family will miss her angel food cake with strawberries.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jack; her parents; daughter, Patricia “Patty” Robbins; and siblings, Howard Beahler, Bob Beahler, Frederick Beahler, and Francis Daily.
She is survived by two sons, Timothy Kennedy and his wife, Loretta, of Kimberling City, Missouri, and John Kennedy and his wife, Linda, of St. Joseph, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Sean Kennedy, Ryan Kennedy, Blaine Kennedy (Stephanie), Dr. Stephen Welch (Jen), Kristina Despain (Freddie), Megan McAndrews (Justin), Dr. Devin Kennedy (Emily), and Andrew Kennedy (Sadie); 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Edward Beahler, Hannah Spaner, and Nancy Brooks; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 6:00 P.M., Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.