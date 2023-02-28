Patsy L. Miller
1941-2023
Patsy L. Miller, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023.
She was born May 3, 1941 in St. Joseph to Jacob and Helen (Malloy) Parr.
Patsy worked for nearly 30 years at E.O.C., then at Quaker Oats.
She was a member of Eastern Star and was named Miss Moose in 1956. She also volunteered for the Special Olympics and Food Kitchen.
Patsy loved going to garage sales and estate sales, and enjoyed reading. She loved her church family at New Home Baptist Church.
She was a good cook, drawing the family together for barbecued chicken and creamed peas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a great-grandson.
Survivors include her children, Randy Brown (Amy), Rick Brown (Laurie), Cindy Hieb (Kevin), Shelly Brown, Kelly Brown, Robert Brown, Tracy Messner (Shane), and J.R. Long (Shelley); 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brother, Dean Parr (Sharon); numerous extended family members; lifelong best friend, Linda Warner; and numerous beloved cats.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, New Home Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Specialty Industries or the Special Olympics. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.