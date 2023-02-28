 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...

Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

This product along with additional weather and stream information is
available at www.weather.gov/kc/.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Platte River near Agency.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to
flood.
At 25.0 feet, Flooding begins at the east border of Agency.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fld   Obs             Forecasts
Location        Stg   Stg   Day/Time  Tue   Wed   Wed
12pm  12am  12pm
Platte River
Agency          20.0  22.5  Tue 7am   22.9  23.3  21.1


&&

Patsy L. Miller

  • Updated
  • 0
Patsy L. Miller

Patsy L. Miller

1941-2023

Patsy L. Miller, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023.

She was born May 3, 1941 in St. Joseph to Jacob and Helen (Malloy) Parr.

Patsy worked for nearly 30 years at E.O.C., then at Quaker Oats.

She was a member of Eastern Star and was named Miss Moose in 1956. She also volunteered for the Special Olympics and Food Kitchen.

Patsy loved going to garage sales and estate sales, and enjoyed  reading. She loved her church family at New Home Baptist Church.

She was a good cook, drawing the family together for barbecued chicken and creamed peas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a great-grandson.

Survivors include her children, Randy Brown (Amy), Rick Brown (Laurie), Cindy Hieb (Kevin), Shelly Brown, Kelly Brown, Robert Brown, Tracy Messner (Shane), and J.R. Long (Shelley); 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brother, Dean Parr (Sharon); numerous extended family members; lifelong best friend, Linda Warner; and numerous beloved cats.

     Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, New Home Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Specialty Industries or the Special Olympics. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you