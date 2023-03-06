Patty J. Newton
1934-2023
Patty J. Newton, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023.
She was born January 25, 1934 near Horton, Kansas to Earl and May (Sinclair) Smith.
Patty married Gene Newton on June 5, 1952. He preceded her in death on December 19, 2009.
She was a cafeteria worker for the St. Joseph School District, retiring after 30 years.
Patty’s love for her family came first, followed by flowers, rocks, the Chiefs and the Royals. Her house was the gathering spot for holidays, with dinners cooked on her 1955 Roper range.
She formerly attended Wyatt Park Christian Church.
Patty was very generous and never found fault in anybody, nor gave up on them.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Gene; her parents; and siblings, Betty Newton, Peggy Forsythe, Robert Earl Smith and Mary Ann Smith.
Survivors include her children, son, Steven Newton (Cynthia), daughter, Suzan Shalz (Ronald); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous extended family members and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.