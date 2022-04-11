Paul F. White, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born February 12, 1937 in St. Joseph, son of Pearl and William White. He graduated from Forest City High School. He served in the United States Navy Paul, and he worked for 30 years for the St. Joseph Light & Power as a Journeyman. He enjoyed woodworking, and he was a faithful Christian. He was a member of New Home Baptist Church. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bob White and Ogden "Dean" White, and sister, Margaret Woolsey. Survivors include: his long time loyal friend, Lorrie Hudson of St. Joseph, and her family, the Wayne Ezzell family, daughter, Cindy (Jim) McCarthy of Owosso, OK, son, Paul Jr. (Connie) White, of Sperry, OK, 2 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Funeral Service and Interment will be at 11:00 am Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Leavenworth National Cemetery with Navy Funeral Honors. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the New Home Baptist Church.