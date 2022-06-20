Paul (PL) Williams, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
He was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Lawrence McGee and Anna Williams.
Paul married Janis Ross on July 7, 1971. She survives of the home.
He was a member of St. Francis Baptist Temple.
Paul enjoyed cooking for his family and in his restaurant, “PJ’s Place”.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Bobetta Bundy; sons Michael and Gary Williams.
He is survived by his children Paul Williams, Jr.; Larry Williams (Sheryl Wolfe); Kyle Weston (Lisa); Roxanne Williams (Duane); Marquetta Weston; Tanya McGilbray (Terrence, Sr.); Sean Williams (Mary); 17 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; two nieces, Anna Bundy and Myla Franklin; numerous extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, St. Francis Baptist Temple. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.