Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Paul (PL) Williams, 84

  • 0
Paul (PL) Williams

Paul (PL) Williams, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

He was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Lawrence McGee and Anna Williams.

Paul married Janis Ross on July 7, 1971. She survives of the home.

He was a member of St. Francis Baptist Temple.

Paul enjoyed cooking for his family and in his restaurant, “PJ’s Place”.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Bobetta Bundy; sons Michael and Gary Williams.

He is survived by his children Paul Williams, Jr.; Larry Williams (Sheryl Wolfe); Kyle Weston (Lisa); Roxanne Williams (Duane); Marquetta Weston; Tanya McGilbray (Terrence, Sr.); Sean Williams (Mary); 17 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; two nieces, Anna Bundy and Myla Franklin; numerous extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, St. Francis Baptist Temple. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

