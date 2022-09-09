Paul Roger Detwieler, 71, went home to be with the Lord on September 7th, 2022. Paul was born in Gentry County on September 29th, 1950 to Paul and Patricia Detwieler. Paul attended Central High School in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Paul enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he served 2 terms in Vietnam War. While in the Marines, Paul recieved the National Defense Service Metal, as well as the Good Conduct Metal.
Paul married Jacqueline J McCallan on January 22nd, 1997 in Arkansas.
In Paul's younger years, Paul was an avid softball player where he played for known teams of Wendy's, Miller Lite, and Burger King. As Paul got into his older years, Paul enjoyed pitching horseshoes, playing volleyball, spending time with family, mowing lawn with his new mower, but most of all was fishing.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Patricia Detwieler, his granddaughter Jacqueline Gutierrez, Brother Bob Detwieler, daughter-in-law Tona McCallan, Son Tom McCallan,and Son-in-law Don Stallard.
Paul is survived by his wife Jacqueline of the home, children Joyce Stallard, Tony McCallan (Tabitha), Tonya Poling (Brian), Tami McCallan, Robbie Detwieler and Amelia Detwieler, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be on Monday September 12th, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith. Family will receive family and friends from 11am-1pm. Burial will immediately follow at Ashland Cemetery with Military Honors. In Lieu of flowers, family welcomes funeral contributions.