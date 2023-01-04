Paula Armstrong, 74, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on January 1, 2023. Paula was born January 17, 1948 in St. Joseph to Kenneth and Dolores McGauhey (Lopez) Douglas.
She was a 1967 graduate of Bishop LeBlond High School. She married Wally Armstrong at ST. Mary's Catholic Church on November 10, 1968. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2010.
She was also preceded in by her parents, brother Bill McGauhey; and beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparent; a well loved dog, Foxy.
She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and devoted member of St. Anne's Altar Society.
Paula showed her love by making delicious meals for family and friends; she loved traveling to visit family; some of her favorite interests were spending time with her beloved friends, going to lunch, and finding things that helped make her loved ones lives easier; it gave her great joy to always take care of someone or something. She loved making treats for the church bake sale. She was a dedicated member of the St. Anne's Altar Society and found great meaning in making meals for fellow parishioner's funerals; most of all she had an incredible love of Christmas, making her home jolly for the season, and hosting Christmas festivities each year.
Surviving family; son, Walter J. Armstrong (Angela Smith), Peoria, AZ; daughter, Shea Armstrong (Jared Zimmerman) and grandson, Fisher, Lawrence, KS; mother-in-law, Lillian Armstrong, Mission, TX; aunt Phyllis Conard, St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Terry Turbak, St. Joseph, Patricia Keating, McAllen, TX, Suzanne Armstrong, Mission, TX; nieces, Jennifer Armstrong, Sarah Munoz, McAllen, TX, Shelby Keating, Houston, TX; cousins Rachal Jacobs, AUS; Casey Jacobs, Jeff Jacobs, MaryAnn Parker, Becky Sollars, Christine Gilmore, Rick Flores, Mike Flores, David Lopez, Dawnetta Lopez, Derek Conard, Mike Conard, Galen Conard, Taira Conard, St. Joseph.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Anne Altar Society (St. Mary's Church) or Open Door Food Kitchen.
Visitation will be Friday, January 6, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 6:00 pm.
Memorial Mass will be Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church.