Paula Lynn Russell 63, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 in St. Joseph, MO. She was born June 19, 1959 on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, in White River, SD. She attended Lafayette High School and Hillyard Technical Center, receiving her Licensed Practical Nursing Certificate. She married Donald Russell on May 13, 1989, and he survives of the home. Paula worked at SST for several years in the purchasing department, then as an LPN at several area nursing facilities, and the Mosaic Oncology Department. She loved riding motorcycles, was an avid Chiefs football fan, and New York Yankee baseball fan. She was a member of BACA, Bikers Against Child Abuse, and a proud member of the Lakota Nation in South Dakota. Paula was preceded in death by parents; John Moran and Patricia Langley, brothers, Donald Langley Jr, and Bobby Langley. Survivors include: husband, Donald Russell of the home, daughter, Valarie Russell, St. Joseph, MO, son, Brian (Cassie) Zug, St. Joseph, MO, five grandchildren, as well as her large extended Rosebud Indian Reservation family in South Dakota.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 10:00 am, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Paula Lynn Russell
