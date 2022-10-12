Peggy Krejci Mader was born in Savanna, Illinois to Robert H. and Grace (Winters) Krejci on July 7, 1943.
She married Lee Mader on December 21, 1985 in Mount Carroll, Illinois.
She was the mother of Larry (Jackie) Smith of Mississippi; Amy Smith, Wisconsin; Ann (Bill) Petersen, Tennessee; Andrew (Lisa) Smith, Illinois; Sean (Laurel) Smith, Missouri; Leaan Allison, Illinois; Alicia (Kent) Downs, Illinois; Earl (Julie) Mader, Illinois; and Margaret (Chris) Bausman, Illinois.
She had 24 grandchildren and two adoptive grandchildren, Kyle and Kole Emmerson, 14 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Fayellen of Mount Carroll, Illinois. She was pre-deceased by her parents, a sister and brother, a grandson, and a son-in-law.
Peggy loved her family, friends, and God, and she was a Patriot of the USA.
Memorial service will be held on October 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church (UMC) in Albany, MO. Please send memorials to “Just Because Lunches”, c/o Albany UMC, 302 N Smith St, Albany, MO 64402.