Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022,
023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037, 038, 043, 044, 053, 054, 057,
060, 102, 103, 104, AND 105...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104,
and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037,
038, 043, 044, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Gusty northwest winds expected. Sustained speeds of 15 to
25 mph with gust to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to near 20 percent.


* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Peggy Krejci Mader

Peggy Krejci Mader was born in Savanna, Illinois to Robert H. and Grace (Winters) Krejci on July 7, 1943.

She married Lee Mader on December 21, 1985 in Mount Carroll, Illinois.

She was the mother of Larry (Jackie) Smith of Mississippi; Amy Smith, Wisconsin; Ann (Bill) Petersen, Tennessee; Andrew (Lisa) Smith, Illinois; Sean (Laurel) Smith, Missouri; Leaan Allison, Illinois; Alicia (Kent) Downs, Illinois; Earl (Julie) Mader, Illinois; and Margaret (Chris) Bausman, Illinois.

She had 24 grandchildren and two adoptive grandchildren, Kyle and Kole Emmerson, 14 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Fayellen of Mount Carroll, Illinois. She was pre-deceased by her parents, a sister and brother, a grandson, and a son-in-law.

Peggy loved her family, friends, and God, and she was a Patriot of the USA.

Memorial service will be held on October 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church (UMC) in Albany, MO.  Please send memorials to “Just Because Lunches”, c/o Albany UMC, 302 N Smith St, Albany, MO 64402.

